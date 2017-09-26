German Police Arrest Wanted Man After He Tries To Vote Drunk

Library Image Related Stories A drunk German man who insisted on voting in Sunday’s election despite lacking the necessary documents has landed in jail — after police discovered he was wanted for arrest.



The unidentified 46-year-old tried to cast his ballot in the eastern town of Guben, but was turned away by election officials.



The inebriated would-be voter caused a scene, prompting officials to call police.



German daily Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported Monday that officers checked the man’s identity, found that he had a seven-month sentence to serve and promptly arrested him.



Source: Associated Press