Fake Police Officer Arrested

Related Stories A 25-year-old Prince Baah has been arrested for posing as a police officer and unlawful possession of police accoutrement by the real police.



Speaking to newsmen, the Eastern Regional Police PRO, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the arrest explained that the suspect was picked upon a tip off on Monday after he was seen wearing a Police Uniform and allegedly parading in the town as a Police officer

“Due to the information, a search was conducted by the law enforcement officers in his residence at Okorase, Koforidua where three(3) sets of Ghana Police Uniform , one set of Camouflage, set of Black Uniform, a blue black police uniform, a blue black beret with police crest, name tag bearing No. 50721 Prince Baah was found in his possession”, he added.



Other items such as pair of long black boots, a bayonet, specimen charged sheet book, police belt with ammunition Porch containing two body spray which looks like pepper spray as well as a police flash light were also retrieved.



The suspect revealed during an interrogation that he got the uniforms from a police man stationed at Kuamsi and Effiduase but bought the other items by himself at Asawase, Kumasi.



Investigation continues.





