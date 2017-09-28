Demonstrate Willingness To Work Hard - DCE

Related Stories Workers of the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies have been urged to be resourceful and demonstrate the willingness to work hard to increase productivity.



Mr. Alexander Frimpong, the Asante-Akim South District Chief Executive (DCE), cautioned against wasting valuable working time attending to personal issues unrelated to their job.



That, he indicated, was completely unacceptable and could not continue to be tolerated.



He was speaking at a meeting with members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOSSAG) at Juaso, the district capital.



Present was the Ashanti Regional Chairperson of the Association, Mrs. Mercy Acheampong together with some other regional officers of the CLOSSAG.



The DCE said it was important for everybody to learn the most efficient way to perform their assigned tasks to deliver the expected outcomes.



He reminded them that the assemblies could not afford to disappoint the people.



Mrs. Acheampong underlined the need for the workers to accept to work with passion to improve the performance of the assemblies.



She rallied them to forge a united front and said this was necessary to advance their welfare.



She encouraged the workers to take advantage of the association’s credit scheme, land and car loan facilities to better their lives.