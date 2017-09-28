LI To Regulate Tourist Site Before Cabinet

Related Stories Mrs Catherine Abelema Afeku, Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture on Wednesday said the ministry has presented a memo to Cabinet for the formulation of a Legislative Instrument (LI) to regulate tourist sites.



She said the LI which is termed the Regulations of Tourist Attractions and Site; is aimed at putting all tourist sites and attractions under the Ghana Tourism Authority for proper regulation.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, the Sector Minister said the LI would also go a long way to strengthen the management structure as well as revenue sharing of these sites and attractions between the municipal assembly, ministry and the community.



She said there are a host of value added evaluation that would be done to enhance the tourism potentials especially roads leading to the sites and attractions, laid down regulations, ownership structure and maintenance.



Mrs Afeku said until all tourist sites and attractions come under one umbrella, which would have the mandate to manage and take care of revenue allocation, it would be very difficult to control and regulate activities.



She added that the ministry was also working hard to get a tourism infrastructure fund, which would be hosted by the Ministry of Finance but would be used purposely for the infrastructural development of tourist sites.



She called on the chiefs and people of communities where tourist sites are located to collaborate with the Municipal Assemblies and the ministry to ensure that the sites are developed to the maximum standard.