Stop Blaming Mahama...Most Journalists In Ghana Have Sold Their Conscience And Souls - Manasseh Azure

Let's stop blaming President Mahama and his team and admit the role we have played in this mess. Most of us journalists in Ghana have sold our conscience and our souls for pitiable morsels of bread.

Before the late Samuel Nuamah's widow called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the killing of her husband in the accident, Affail Monney and the GJA had already mounted a strong defence of the Presidency. When I asked. Affail why he supported the Presidency's narrative against a contrary account by his own reporter, Affail Monney said his reported had been sleeping prior to the accident so he did not see what had happened. Some of the journalists at the Presidency who were involved in the accident and had endured other disdainful treatment there, refused to cooperate with me when I investigated this case. So let's not blame the Presidency. We have bent our backs and encouraged others to ride on us.