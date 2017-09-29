Prophet Says “One Corner” Song Is In The Bible

Prophet Kofi Oduro Related Stories The head evangelist of Alabasta International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has revealed that the popular song and dance “one corner” composed by Patapaa is in the Holy Bible.



Speaking to his congregants last week, the notable prophet of God described modern-day Christians as hypocrites.



“Some modern day Christians especially Choristers wiggle their waist to dance happily to the one corner song in their homes and other places and later come to church to sing to God,” he said.



In a minute and 2-second audio released on ghanacrusader.com, the man of God further explained that “one corner is in the Holy Scriptures and asked Christians to check and read Amos chapter 5 which describe such persons as fools”. Source: Pulse Ghana Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.