Transcript From Telco Can Settle A-Plus Saga – Agbenyo

Related Stories A Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fred Agbenyo, has suggested that the relevant telecom company be contacted to provide the transcript between the Deputy Director of the CID, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus.



His suggestion is in connection with the phone recording implicating ACP Addo-Danquah in an alleged cover-up of the probe of President Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.



A-Plus had made corruption allegations against two presidential staffers, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor, but they were found to be baseless after the CID’s investigations into the matter.



But in the latest audio recording said to be a leaked recording of a conversation between the two, the police officer was heard advising the A-Plus to go soft on the allegations because is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The CID officer subsequently accused A-Plus of doctoring the conversation she had with him for malicious intents.



CID’s image must be redeemed



Mr. Agbenyo recounted that, initially he was satisfied with the CID’s handling of the investigation, but the leaked recording had given him cause for doubt.



Despite the claim that the recording was doctored, he observed that “the chronology of the discussion [on the telephone recording] is so smooth that you struggle to tell at what point somebody interfered with the discussion.”



The transcript of the conversation from the telco could settle all doubts as the leaked tape “nullifies it [the initial investigation] completely.”



“Maybe what we should do now is to get a body to appeal to whatever telco they spoke on to produce the transcript of the discussion between the madam [ACP Addo-Danquah] and A-Plus, so that we can put the two documents side-by-side, because if you hear the issues that were said on that tape, you struggle to believe in the credibility of the CID,” Mr. Agbenyo said.



As it stands now, the image of the CID needs redeeming, according to the NDC executive



“This issue is a very serious issue and we need to redeem the image of the CID. Their image has been so badly bastardized by this particular issue… Maybe we can constitute another bipartisan body from Parliament; pick some parliamentarians, pick a few media guys and just get to the bottom [of things].”