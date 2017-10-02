 
Local News :

Home   >   News   >   Social   >   201710   >   4 Natural Ways To Treat Razor Bumps





4 Natural Ways To Treat Razor Bumps
 
<< Prev  |  
 
02-Oct-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
Some men rest still can't seem to get around the basics. Razor bumps are small bumps on the skin that develop after shaving.

Using a razor the wrong way or failing to adopt the right shaving techniques can cause razor bumps.

Over time, the minor shaving bumps can develop into permanent scar tissue.

1. Aloe vera

Ingredients

Fresh aloe vera gel

Method

Extract fresh gel from an aloe vera leaf and apply this on the affected area.

Let it dry for a couple of minutes.

Rinse with cool water and pat dry.

2. Honey

Ingredients

1/2 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon plain yogurt

Method

Mix the two ingredients and apply the mixture on the razor bumps.

Let it air dry for about 15 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water.

You can also apply only honey.

Repeat this twice a day.

3. Lemon

Ingredients

Lemon juice

Cotton ball

Method

With the help of the cotton ball, apply lemon juice on the affected area.

Let it air dry.

Once dried, wash off with lukewarm water.

How Often You Need To Do This

Repeat this every time after you shave to prevent razor bumps.

4. Baking soda

Ingredients

1 tablespoon baking soda

A cup of water

Cotton ball

Method

Mix the baking soda in the water and apply this water to the affected area using the cotton ball.

Let it dry for a few minutes. Then, rinse with cool water.

How Often You Need To Do This

Repeat this twice or thrice a day.
 
 
 
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 