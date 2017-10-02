4 Natural Ways To Treat Razor Bumps

Related Stories Some men rest still can't seem to get around the basics. Razor bumps are small bumps on the skin that develop after shaving.



Using a razor the wrong way or failing to adopt the right shaving techniques can cause razor bumps.



Over time, the minor shaving bumps can develop into permanent scar tissue.



1. Aloe vera



Ingredients



Fresh aloe vera gel



Method



Extract fresh gel from an aloe vera leaf and apply this on the affected area.



Let it dry for a couple of minutes.



Rinse with cool water and pat dry.



2. Honey



Ingredients



1/2 teaspoon honey



1 tablespoon plain yogurt



Method



Mix the two ingredients and apply the mixture on the razor bumps.



Let it air dry for about 15 minutes.



Rinse with lukewarm water.



You can also apply only honey.



Repeat this twice a day.



3. Lemon



Ingredients



Lemon juice



Cotton ball



Method



With the help of the cotton ball, apply lemon juice on the affected area.



Let it air dry.



Once dried, wash off with lukewarm water.



How Often You Need To Do This



Repeat this every time after you shave to prevent razor bumps.



4. Baking soda



Ingredients



1 tablespoon baking soda



A cup of water



Cotton ball



Method



Mix the baking soda in the water and apply this water to the affected area using the cotton ball.



Let it dry for a few minutes. Then, rinse with cool water.



How Often You Need To Do This



Repeat this twice or thrice a day.