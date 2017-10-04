Don’t Demand Money Before Signing Police Medical Form

Related Stories Doctors have been asked to stop demanding money before signing police medical forms issued to victims of violent attacks.



Mr. Peter Esuah, Atwima-Nwabiagya District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative of Justice (CHRAJ), said it was wrong for anybody to do that.



He was contributing to discussions at an anti-corruption forum held at Nkawie, the district capital.



It was organized by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) as part of the scaled up effort to bring down corrupt practices in the society.



Mr. Esuah urged the people to be bold to refuse to pay bribe to public officials for their services.



Everybody, he said, should accept to get right with the law, to help purge the country of corruption.



He added that it was important for all to work together to protect the public purse – save money to tackle the bad roads, provide education and health infrastructure and other social amenities.



Mr Esuah underlined the determination of CHRAJ to partner other anti-corruption bodies to wage relentless battle against corruption.