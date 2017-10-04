Mason Killed At Berekuso...Three Arrested

Related Stories Residents of Berekuso in the Akuapem South Constituency of the Eastern Region are in a state of fear and panic over the manner in which a 45-year-old mason, Agbotui Dodzie, was murdered and dumped at the junction to the Berekuso Palace.



The police at Aburi have so far arrested a gang of three allegedly connected to the heinous crime. The suspects have been remanded by the Akropong Circuit Court and would re-appear in court on October 9.



Three more others are being sought after by the police.



The three suspects involved are Joshua Dogboe, a friend of Dodzie, Atta, the man from whom a motorbike used in committing the act was retrieved from Sylvia, the owner of the said motorbike. The suspects were picked late Monday night at Abotre, near Berekuso.



Witness accounts



The widow of Dodzi told the paper that one Joshua Dogboe, a friend to her late husband, came to the house around 6:00a.m last Sunday.



She said Efo returned around 4:00 p.m. without the husband and told her that “something was wrong with my husband and so I asked him, ‘what is wrong with him? Because when you came for him he was okay’.”



She said the man left immediately without uttering a word until around 6:30p.m. when she was told again that something had happened to her husband and he was lying by the roadside.



She rushed to the scene and sent him to a hospital at Comet but was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital while the suspects have been remanded in police custody.



Atta Seidu, a herbalist in Somanya, told the DAILY HERITAGE that he was the one who spotted and arrested Dogboe for throwing the lifeless body of Dodzie into the gutter.



He said, “I saw a motorbike rider turn after depositing something in the bush and I told my cousin that it was a human being so I went to the rider about it. When I asked him, he said it was rubbish, so I held him and said we should go and check. Later he (Dogboe) confirmed to me that the ‘package’ was a human being.”



The witnesses said following the arrest by the police, their lives were being threatened by some faceless young men and appealed to the police for protection.