Mum, Daughter In Court For Drugs

Related Stories A 51-year-old woman, Arahamatu Zulkallia, whose daughter Sakina Mustapha is facing trial at a Sunyani Circuit Court for allegedly attempting to smuggle supposed heroine into the Sunyani Medium Prison, has also been arrested by the Berekum Police with dried leaves suspected to Indian hemp.



The young woman was granted bail by the Sunyani High Court on 7th September, 2017 but ironically her mother, Arahamatu was also arraigned before a Berekum Circuit Court on the same day on the provisional charge of possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority.



The 51-year-old woman was granted bail to reappear on 27th October, 2017 while the daughter is also to reappear at later date before the Sunyani High Court.



Briefing DAILY GUIDE about the arrest of Arahamatu Zulkallia, the Brong Ahafo Regional Crime Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Nana Kwaku-Duah, said a police patrol team at Berekum received information that the woman was selling drugs in her house at Amangoasey, a suburb of the Berekum.



The police patrol team, on 6th September, 2017, proceeded to the said house but upon seeing the police van, she took to her heels but was given a hot chase and arrested.



When the house was searched, dried leaves concealed in four ‘Ghana Must Go Bags’ and a mini fertilizer sack, were found in hole in the goats’ pen.



According to police, the dried leaves were covered with black polythene and sawdust.



This, according to the police, would have been difficult to detect without critical information.



She was arrested and subsequently arraigned before court the following day on provisional charge of possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority.



The judge, Osei Kofi Amoako, after listening to the arguments of her lawyer, granted the accused bail on ill health grounds to reappear on 27th October, 2017.



The suspected dried leaves have since been sent to the Police Forensic Unit in Accra for examination.



