Gas Explosion: I Feel Your Pain – Ex-Prez Mahama

Related Stories Former President John Dramnai Mahama has commiserated with the families who lost loved ones in Saturday’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra, saying: “I feel your pain”.



Six people have so far been confirmed dead by the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Billy Anaglatey.



Over 40 others are being treated at the 37 Military Hospital for various injuries.



“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of those affected by last night's gas explosion at the Atomic Junction near Madina. I feel their pain. In our own small way, let's all extend a helping hand to all those affected by the sad incident,” Mr Mahama tweeted.



The powerful explosion set some vehicles close to the gas station alight.



Roads around the station have been closed for safety.



It is speculated that the explosion was caused by naked fire used for khebab near the gas station.