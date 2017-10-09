C/R: Two Kids Electrocuted After Heavy Downpour

|
|
|
|
|
|
Two children have been found dead at Agona Duakwa in the Agona East district of the Central region after a heavy downpour that hit the area Friday.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Library Image
|
|
|
|
|
The kids have been identified as Kwesi Nyanful, 2 and Kelvin Boakye, 5, and they were electrocuted by a naked wire which hung where they were playing during the downpour.
The bodies of the two have since been deposited at the Swedru Government Hospital awaiting autopsy.
Officials of National Disaster and Management Organisation, (NADMOA) are still assessing the situation for further action and assistance.
They are notwithstanding urging residents to ensure the best of personal safety amidst the rains especially with regards to their electrical gadgets and their kids
|
|
|
|
|Source: today
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|