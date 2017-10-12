NSS Establishes Biometric Mop Up Centres

|
The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has established three regional mop up centres for national service personnel to complete their biometric registration exercise.
The centres are the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Northern Regional Secretariats of the NSS.
This was announced in a statement signed by Mr Ussif Mustapha, the Acting Executive Director of the NSS and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.
It urged all national service personnel to visit the Greater Accra Regional Centre from, Wednesday, October 11, to undertake the exercise while the Ashanti and Northern Regional Centres would be ready by Friday, October 13, 2017.
The statement said the payment of service personnel allowances would depend on the completion of the biometric registration and that those who failed to register would not be paid.
|Source: GNA
