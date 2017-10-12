4 Car Thieves Busted

Related Stories Busted! From right Kwame Adoboye, David Akusina (receiver), Abu Mohammed and Alima Mumuni in police custody



The Osu Police have apprehended three gentlemen and a lady for allegedly snatching a taxi cab from its driver by drugging him at Osu Oxford street.



The suspects are Alima Mumuni aka Sadia, 18, Kwame Adoboye aka Opostu, 18, Abu Mohammed, 22, and David Akusina, 28.



They were said to have put a drug identified as D10 tromo pills into an energy drink and offered it to the driver.



After taking the drink, the driver reportedly fell unconscious due to the drug overdose and was dumped at the roadside by the suspects and they drove the vehicle away



They later took the car to Kwame Nkrumah Circle and sold it to David Akusina for GH¢5,000.



The Osu District Crime Officer, ASP Richard Daplah said the three suspects committed the act on May 2016.



Suspect Alima Mumuni, the lady amongst the gang hired the services of the taxi driver (named withheld) in charge of a Toyota Corolla with registration number GN 5103-12, from Nkrumah Circle to Osu Oxford Street to pick some friends for a party.



When they got to Osu, suspect Alima asked the driver to wait while she got down to call the friend whom she claimed were in a nearby container to join the vehicle.



While waiting, Alima came back to inform the driver that her friends were still dressing up and so they should wait for a while.



She then went back to the container and brought a can of energy drink to the driver to enjoy while they wait for the friends.



The driver after taking the drink became drowsy and fell unconscious.



Suspect Kwame Adoboye who knows how to drive, drove the vehicle together with the other accomplices to a quiet place where they pulled the driver off the car.



They then went to Nkrumah Circle to meet David Akusina who is known to be trading in stolen goods and sold the vehicle to him for GH¢5, 000.



Akusina paid GH¢3, 000 and took the vehicle with the promise to pay the rest later but never did.



The taxi driver was later rescued and taken to hospital for treatment after which he reported the matter to the Osu Police.



On October 7, 2017, the driver spotted Alima at Nkrumah Circle and caused her arrest.



Through Alima, the other two accomplices were apprehended.



They also led police to arrest David Akusina, the buyer of the car at Circle.



The vehicle, according to David was re-sprayed and sent to Bolgatanga to be used.



The police are yet to recover the vehicle.



Further investigations conducted by the police revealed that the suspects put two D10 tromo pills into the energy drink which was given to the driver.