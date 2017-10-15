Interior Minister Commends Four Companies For Meeting Safety Standards

Related Stories Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior, has commended four companies in the Western Region for meeting the expected safety standards in their business.



They are AEL mining services, Golden Star Bogoso/ Prestea Limited, AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem mine and Stella logistics.



The minister said because these companies deal in materials, chemicals and other appliances that have potential effect on security, the ministry attaches much importance to their activities.



Mr Dery said this at a press briefing in Akyempim after he visited the companies that either stored or used explosives to find out their challenges and also ensure that they adhered to the regulation and safety precautions that have been set.



The Minister was accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, Controller General of the Ghana immigration, Mr Kwame Atuah Tarkyi, Chief Executive Officer of chamber of Mines, Mr Suleman Koney, special advisor to the Minister of Interior, Mr Abdulia Mumuni Bawumia and acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Interior, Mr Samuel Amankwa.



Mr Dery told the media that he was impressed with how the four companies have gone beyond the safety standard of keeping their explosive.



He said the Ministry decided to embark on this familiarization visit bearing in mind the recent gas explosion accident that occurred at Atomic junction in the Greater Accra Region.