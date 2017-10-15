Two Die At Yereyeya On Tarkwa-Bogoso Road

Related Stories Two persons have been confirmed dead and two others injured in an accident involving a Mercedes Benz bus and an articulated truck at Yereyeya on the Tarkwa-Bogoso road.



The deceased are a first year student of the University of Cape Coast, Babara Tetteh, 24, and a man believe to be a small scale miner, Gabriel Dubizay, 20.



Both bodies have been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal hospital morgue for autopsy.



Police Chief Inspector Anthony Antwi of the Motor and Transport Traffic Department Division in Tarkwa Nsueam said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in his office.



He said on October 13, at 1830 hours, the suspect driver Isaac Donkuv, 38, was driving a Man diesel articulated truck with registration number WR 1623-10 from Ayamfuri towards Takoradi.



Inspector Antwi said on reaching a section of the road near Yereyeya police barrier he lost control of his vehicle, veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the oncoming Mercedes Benz bus with registration number GE 9086-15 which was loaded with 23 passengers and driven by John Nathaniel Darko from Takoradi to Prestea.



He said Babara Tettheh, who was one of the passengers occupying the back seat, was trapped to death on the spot.

Inspector Antwi said Martin Kuka, 22, Ama Adomah, 14, and Gabriel Dubizay were also rushed to the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital for treatment.



He said all the injured were admitted to enable them undergo intensive treatment, but Dubizay who sustained serious injuries died shortly.



He explained that the suspect driver has been remanded at the Bogoso police station whilst the Mercedes Benz driver is also in the custody of the Tarkwa police to assist investigation.