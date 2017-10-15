Former NDC MP for Affram Plains North Reported Dead

Related Stories Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Affram Plains North, Emmanuel Aboagye Didieye has died.



The tragic incident happened last night, NDC Eastern Regional Secretary Oliver Kevor confirmed to Joy News Sunday.



Mr Didieye was reportedly on admission at the Trust Hospital in Accra after he fell into a coma some two weeks ago.



The 41-year-old had been in court challenging his defeat to former deputy Coordinator for the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneur Development Agency (GYEEDA) in the NDC 2015 parliamentary primary.



"He will be remembered for being a champion of accountability in Parliament," an NPP MP said.









