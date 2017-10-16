Fire Service Averts Gas Explosion At Achimota

Related Stories A prompt response from the Ghana National Fire Service averted another likely gas explosion in Achimota over the weekend.



The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Fire Service, Prince Billy Anaglatey, told Citi News firemen immediately rushed to the scene when they received information there was fire in the engine compartment of a gas tanker.



“We had a call that there was a gas tanker at Achimota Ridge area and we dispatched our people to the scene… When they got there, they saw that it was a gas tanker engine compartment that was actually on fire but the timely intervention of the Fire Service brought the fire under control,” Mr. Anaglatey explained.



This incident comes days after a gas explosion left seven dead and several others injured at Atomic junction in Accra.



Following the explosion, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) boss, Hassan Tampuli, revealed that his outfit had identified some safety lapses at the MANSCO Liquefied Petroleum Gas station, where the explosion occurred, and had written to the station, among others, to rectify the lapses by September 4.



The NPA also noted that, there was too much activity on the forecourt around the cylinder filling and auto gas area, and that there was a lack of safety signs and the absence of a waiting area for customers.



The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), had admitted some culpability, but said some other agencies also had various roles to play in regulating the operations of the station.



Government has also announced the implementation of a cylinder re-circulation policy within the next one year, a policy some LPG distributors are kicking against.



Government after a cabinet meeting, also announced a number of measures all in a bid to curtail explosions at gas and petrol/diesel filling points.







