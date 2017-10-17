Bolgatanga: Murder Case Exhibits “Vanish” From Safe Room

Related Stories The case in which a taxi driver, Habibu Fuseini was killed and dumped in a forest at Karemenga on the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway on December 4, 2016 has hit a snag at the Bolgatanga High Court in the Upper East Region.



Graphic Online has gathered that the exhibits which were kept in a safe at the High Court One to be used as evidence in the trial of the accused person, Nashiru Wahab can no longer be found.



The exhibits include a pistol, a blood-stained T-shirt and spent pellets allegedly used by the accused person to commit the crime.



The investigator in the case titled "the Republic vs. Nashiru Wahab" reportedly called the attention of the State Attorney handling the case, Mr Emmanuel Lawrence Otoo Boison to the issue and Mr Boison in turn alerted the Supervising High Court Judge.



Before the exhibits were discovered missing, the safe and the room in which the exhibits were kept were still securely locked at the time the issue came up.



When Graphic Online contacted State Attorney handling the case, he confirmed the incident to but declined to comment further saying he had lodged a formal complaint at the police station for the issue to be investigated.



The trial of the case started on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 but as of Friday October 13, 2017 the exhibits had still not been found.



Facts



The facts of the case are that, the accused person, Nashiru Wahab, 23, hired a taxi cab with registration number UE 333-13, which was driven by the deceased, Habibu Fuseini, 44 from Bolgatanga to Pwalugu.



According to the prosecution, the deceased charged the suspect GHc30 but upon reaching a section of the road around the junction of the Police Public Safety Training School at Pwalugu in the Talensi district of the Upper East Region, the accused pulled out a pistol and shot twice at the deceased in his left eyebrow and at the left side of his chest.



The accused was said to have dumped the body in a nearby bush at Karimenga in the Northern Region and drove the deceased’s vehicle towards Tamale.



On December 5, 2016, the Upper East Regional Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service got wind of the incident and liaised with the Walewale police in the Northern Region.



The prosecution indicated the accused was intercepted and charged while the blood stained taxi cab together with the pistol and one spent shell were retrieved.



Personnel from the Regional CID at Bolgatanga went to the Walewale Police Station to pick the suspect who led them to the crime scene and where he dumped the body.



The body was then conveyed to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital for preservation and autopsy.



The Prosecution stated further that upon interrogation, the accused mentioned one Salifu Talibu, 28 as the person who contracted him to kill the deceased.



The accused led the police to Talibu's house in Bolgatanga where he was also arrested.