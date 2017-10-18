Lions Club Donates Eyeglasses To Rebecca Foundation

Related Stories Lions Club of Turin, Italy yesterday through the Honorary Consul of Ghana in Turin, Mr. Salvatore De Fazio donated a number of assorted eyeglasses to First Lady Mrs. Akufo-Addo’s Rebecca Foundation.



Lions Club as an international organization, dedicate their time and services to various humanitarian causes including helping the blind and people with visual problems.



Presenting the items to the First Lady at her Ridge office, Mr. De Fazio commended the First Lady for her various initiatives and activities targeted at improving healthcare standards in the country.



He further noted that he is confident this donation will not be a one-off event but the beginning of a long-term collaboration with the foundation to do whatever they can to support the First Lady’s good causes.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Rebecca Foundation, First Lady expressed her gratitude to the organization for their kind gesture and promised all the items will be put into good use to the benefit of those intended.