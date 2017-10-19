Man Defeats Father In A Defamation Lawsuit

Related Stories Man, whose father had sued him for libel has emerged victorious in the $14.5 million in damage suit.



Law360 reports that Frank Ocean has won the libel lawsuit filed against him by his father, Calvin Cooksey who claimed he had lost “financial opportunities in film and music” after Ocean discussed his father’s use of homophobic slurs in 2016.



He therefore sought $14.5 million in damages against his son, but could not satisfy the necessary elements of defamation to back his claim.



In the court, Judge Stephen V. Wilson maintained that Ocean’s statements did not conclusively prove that his father was a bigot. He then ruled that Calvin Cooksey had “failed to meet necessary elements to make his defamation claim.”



Confirming his client’s victory, Frank’s attorney, Keith Bremer said “I am sorry that my client had to go through this and am glad that we could bring closure.”