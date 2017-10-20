Shea Butter Is The Perfect Cream For Your Face - Here's Why

Related Stories Shea butter is a superfood naturally rich in vitamins A, E and F with amazing benefits for any skin type.



It provides the skin with essential fatty acids and the nutrients necessary for collagen production. Shea butter is a natural moisturizer for your face and skin.



Here is how to prepare shea butter and mango face mask



Ingredients



½ medium mango skinned and cut into cubes.



1 tbsp butter (unsalted)/ Organic butter (optional)



½ tsp chamomile oil



½ tsp apricot oil



1 egg yolk



Method



Begin by adding the ingredients including the butter, chamomile oil, egg yolk and apricot oil to a food processor.



Blend the ingredients until you get a smooth paste.



Wash and dry your face in the meantime.



Once you have the paste ready, proceed to apply to your face.



Using circular motions apply the paste evenly all over your face and your neck, taking care to avoid the delicate eye area.



Leave the mask to stand and let it remain there for 15-20 minutes.



Once you have let it set, take a damp warm washcloth and gently wipe your face.



Once you have wiped the mask away, splash some cold water on your face.



Pat dry using a towel.



Use some moisturizer and toner to keep your skin soft.