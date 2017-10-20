‘Murdered’ Class 2 Pupil To Be Buried Today

Related Stories THE CLASS Two pupil of the New Nations International School at Ashaley-Botwe in the Greater Accra Region, Prince Martin Addo, who died mysteriously, would be buried today, Friday, October 20, at the Madina Cemetery.



Prince, 7, also called Junior, was found unconscious near the mother’s shop at Botwe Abu-Dankari, less than three hours after returning from school.



A Closed-Circuit Television Camera spotted at the scene was not functioning according to the police and therefore could not help the police in their investigations.



Though the police at the La-Nkwantanang District Command suspected a foul play, no arrest has been made yet.



The DAILY HERITAGE, in its Thursday, October 4, 2017, edition quoted the police as saying their preliminary investigations revealed that there was foul play.



The paper also stated that two holes were found in the stomach of the boy, an indication that he was stabbed with a sharp metal object.



Background



Narrating her side of the story to the paper, mother of the victim, Madam Antwi, said on Tuesday, September 26, she went to church and while on her way back to her shop, she realised it was about to rain.



She said she called her elderly daughter, Lily, and asked her to go and pick Junior from school.



“Before I got there, Lilly had brought him from school. I ensured that he ate and had done his homework, so Junior was just around the shop playing, and I asked Lilly to get us a taxi so we would go home, because market was bad.



“Few minutes later, a neighbour’s shop attendee came to inform me that Junior was lying there motionless and when she tried calling him, Junior did not respond.



“I went there, and I saw him lying there flat and motionless so I held him; he was weak, but he was breathing, so I shouted and people came around and we took him to Kekele Hospital, but when we got there, we were told he was dead. But two holes were detected in his stomach. We found an iron rod at where he was lying and sand put on the blood that came out of him.



“The doctor immediately called the police and we went to the Madina Police and made a report so in the evening the Criminal Investigations Department came to the hospital and said we should send him to the cold room at the police hospital.”