Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against 3 Employers

Related Stories Dr. Worlanyo Kotoku, the presiding Magistrate of the Accra District Magistrate Court on Saturday, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Asare Peter for failing to pay to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions of his employees totalling GH¢18,090.34.



The court also issued separate warrants for the arrest of Dodoo Charles and Colin Akohene who are the directors of Rahma Properties Limited and Tropicana Airline for committing similar offence.



In the first case, Paul Parker Atitsogbui of SSNIT, Legon branch told the court that the accused failed to pay the social security contributions of his workers amounting to the aforementioned amount of money.



He said investigations conducted by officers of SSNIT revealed that Intricate System Limited, a trading company was in arrears of GH¢18,090.34 between August 2016 and August 2017.



In the second case, he said criminal summons was obtained and served on Charles after the Trust found out that he failed to submit the social security contribution report of his employees between March and September 2017.



For Akohene, the prosecutor told the court that investigations conducted into the activities of the airline company revealed that it failed to pay SSNIT contributions of workers between September 2016 and June 2017.