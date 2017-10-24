Police Exchange Fire With Suspected Robbers At Suhum

Related Stories Two suspected armed robbers were Tuesday dawn arrested by the police in the Eastern Region after a heated gun battle.



The two, 17-year-old Owusu William and Yeboaah Emmanuel, were said to be part of a gang who exchanged fire with the police when they tried robbing a faulty Kumasi-bound trailer at Omenako, a town in the Suhum Municipality.



The suspected robbers, who were in two vehicles, a Ford Fuso and Ford sprinter with registration numbers GT-3371- 13, and AS-3801-13 respectively, allegedly attacked the trailer when it developed a mechanical fault at Suhum Omenako on the main Accra-Kumasi Highway.



The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident, said one of the suspects, Owusu William, sustained gunshot wounds. Source: Daily Graphic