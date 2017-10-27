5 Yr-Old Girl Falls Into Pit Dilapidated Toilet

Related Stories A five-year-old pupil of Anglican Basic School in Tamso-Senyakrom a community in Tarkwa has fallen into a dilapidated toilet in the community.



According to an eyewitness, the girl fell into the toilet in the town when she visited.



The toilet, which is near collapse, has deep cracks all over and is used by both teachers and students and even town folks.



However, it took the timely intervention of the man-in-charge of the toilet to save her life.



He narrated that, “She fell in the toilet pit but was lucky to be rescued otherwise she would have died. She wanted to ease herself. And there was a big hole which I’m sure she slipped and fell in…” he said.



Meanwhile, the mother of the child, Aunte Mary Atia blamed authorities in the community for the tragic incident.



She said although the daughter appears a bit physically fit and healthy, the incident has had some psychological toll on her.



Nevertheless the Head Pastor for Upper Room Family Chapel International warned the MCE for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Gilbert Kennedy Asmah not to rely solely on commentary but rather visit the place to ensure that the situation is resolved.



