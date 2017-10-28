Be Wary of “Food Fraud”and Unsafe Items 

Mr Charles Agyei Mensah, a Regulatory Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority, has called on traders and market women in the Ho Central Market to be wary of the influx of unsafe food from “fraudsters” on the market.

He said “food fraud” had become business for some individuals and urged the traders to make food safety a priority and ensure that products they dealt with were licensed by the Authority.

Mr Mensah said this at a sensitization forum for traders and market women in the Ho Central Market where food safety practices and how to avoid food contamination were discussed.

Mrs Edem Ameflu, another official of the FDA, said routine checking of various products in the market and shops are necessary in the Region due to the influx of products from neighbouring Togo.

She said the forum was to sensitise the traders on how to identify unlicensed or expired products and how to prevent food contamination.

The FDA team took the traders through basic food safety and security techniques and personal hygiene.