Kiss The King 2017 With Dr. Tumi Live in GHANA

When the news of Dr. Tumi coming to Ghana and West Africa for the first time went out, many were those who doubted it. Then the man himself was seen in a video promo announcing his visit to the sub-region for Kiss The King 2017 Christian Music Concert and Worship Experience.



It's on December 10, from 4pm at the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry in North Legon, near Wisconsin University.



About 6 weeks to the event and tickets are already running out. Obviously, the excitement and expectations are unprecedented.



This Unusual Christian Music Experience, expected to gather thousands of Jesus Lovers from all over the country will be intense and unforgettable; with some of the nation's finest artistes, like Joe Mettle and Kofi Karikari of Yahweh fame featuring. Diana Hamilton, the "Work in Progress" hitmaker based in the UK will also be there.



The public is advised to join the mad rush for tickets now or risk denying themselves one of the best Christian Music experiences this year.



Kiss The King 2017 is an annual Christian Music event hosted by Rain Foundations - a Christian, itinerant organization headed by Ralph Antwi, a renowned writer in Ghana. The organization has served hundreds of thousands of people in the last twenty years through projects, programs, and products.



Tickets for the event comes with a special package and available at Airport Shell, Sunny fm, other radio stations, campuses and churches.



Dr. Tumi is a medical doctor. He is a prolific song writer and vocal powerhouse who has won 13 music awards in just 12 months. The first Christian Music artiste in Africa to fill up a 20,000 capacity dome in Johannesburg, he sings with an unusual anointing. His songs have encouraged, healed, and lifted the souls of many. Kiss The King 2017 will surely be a night to remember for a long time.