Defence Minister Urges Ghana Armed Forces to Bring Back Patriotism 

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence has urged the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to help Ghanaians to bring back patriotism to ensure unity, development and integrity.

He said no nation had been built without the active support of the Armed Forces, adding that, government would engage the GAF in its development projects either in road or rail way construction amongst others.





"We want you to be the focal point in helping bringing back patriotism and pride in what we call Ghana, because when the people of Ghana see you, even your normal movement or see a crowd of you, they feel very proud of you and you can see and feel it and you must ensure to maintain that respect", he added.





Mr Nitiwul said this at the annual Land Combat Fire Power Demonstration organised by the Headquarters Southern Command of the GAF at the Bundase Training Camp near Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.





The exercise which attracted the support from Ghana Navy and Ghana Air Force was to sharpen the skills of participants in the application of their tactics, techniques and procedures in joint operations.





More than 150 all rank personnel participated in the battle ground simulation with various combat maneuvers by the Infantry Platoon, Infantry Company, Infantry Battalion, Support Company, Air Force fighter jets, amongst others.





It was also graced by Students of Course 39 of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) to enhance their knowledge and professional competence.





Mr Nitiwul said government was aware of the logistical challenges confronting the GAF, putting undue strain on the GAF in its efforts at providing quality training.





"We have started to put all the Aircraft in good shape. Government has over the last two weeks sent the two M I Helicopters that were grounded for over one and half years outside the country to overhaul to use for training", he added.





He, therefore gave the assurance that government would equip the military adequately to enable it to discharge its duties effectively.





The Defence Minister charged the Military High Command to recruit the best personnel who were committed and willing to defend the nation and also admonished the soldiers to stay off conflicts that did not concern the country.





He also commended the soldiers for their dedication to keep the country safe.





Brigadier General Abraham Yeboah Nsiah, the Substantive Chief Staff Officer at the Army Headquarters said the GAF was ready to fight and defend the county against either a foreign or home grown threats.





The event was attended by Major General William Azure Ayamdo, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Brigadier General William Omane Agyekum, the Commandant of the Military Academy and Training Schools (MATS) and Senior Officer Military Officers.