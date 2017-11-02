Barbara Pens Beautiful Message For Major Mahama On His Birthday

Related Stories 1st November was the birthday of the late army officer Major Maxwell Mahama, who was killed earlier this year in brutal circumstances in Denkyira-Obuasi.



To mark the day, his widow Barbara penned a touching birthday message for him beyond the grave.



Taking to Facebook, Barbara Mahama shared photos of her late husband’s favourite breakfast which she had prepared and indicated she would give it to a needy person as he would have wanted.



She wrote;



“It’s Maxwell Adam Mahama‘s bdae. Usual bdae breakfast done. Milo so thick. U would want a needy person to have ur breakfast today so will do just that. Jaden and Jerry are still singing for u. We love u oo. Happy bdae Hero! Chill up there ”









