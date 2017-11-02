NHIS Card-Bearers Appeal For Reintroduction Of Collectors System

Related Stories The card-bearers of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Agona East and Agona West of the Central Region have appealed to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to reintroduce the scheme collectors system.



After the NHIS has been introduced in the areas some special collectors were appointed to support in the collection and renewal of cards at various scheme branches in remote communities with commission.



Barimah Owusu-Kwarteng, the spokesperson for the NHIS card-bearers in the areas made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the management of the Agona East and Agona West branches of the NHIA had organised a two-phased sensitization, registration and renewal programme at Agona-Duakwa.



He said the reintroduction of the scheme collectors system would immensely help in the collection of clients expired cards for renewal to ease the burden of under-staffed branches.



It would also assist clients, especially farmers in remote communities to renew their cards in good time when they expire and avoid paying penalties, Barimah Owusu-Kwarteng said.



He advocated for effective collaboration between scheme managers of the branches and collectors, chiefs, municipal and district assemblies so that they could together appoint honest, God-fearing, dedicated and committed people to handle the collection.



Barimah Owusu-Kwarteng said this would help to prevent financial malpractices by prospective collectors, a situation which led to the abolishing of the collection system about 12 years ago, adding that; “if possible, such important duty should be given to assembly members.”



Mr Nelson Isaac Okruw, the Agona District Public Relations Officer of the NHIA expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of the areas for their cooperation.



He assured them of them of the determination NHIA to offer them better and committed services at all times, and lauded the scheme workers for their dedicated service to the clients during the exercise and urged them to maintain the spirit.



More than 1,600 clients whose NHIS cards were expired were renewed by officials of Agona Swedru branch of the scheme.



Among the beneficiary communities of the programme include Agona Mankrong Junction, Agona Asafo, Agona-Kwasakrom-Zongo, Agona-Nsaba, Agona Mensakrom, Agona Kwanyako and Agona Duakwa.



Some of the people interviewed by GNA commended the management of the Agona East and Agona West schemes for organizing the programme, and said it had really helped them to save time and money which they would have used in travelling to access the services of the scheme.