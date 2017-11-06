Deplorable Eastern Corridor Road Affecting Businesses

Related Stories Some residents of Kpeve in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region said businesses has collapsed due to the deplorable nature of the Kpeve to Hohoe section of the Eastern Corridor Road.



Mr Eric Ametepi, a peasant farmer in the area, said businesses had slowed down due to the awful nature of the road.



‘’Our roads are very bad when you are going to Hohoe; Hohoe is where most of us buy our goods from but now drivers are refusing to ply the road. Those that agree to use that section of the road charge exorbitant fares from us,’’ Joseph Glee lamented.



Ms Rebecca Boateng, a tourist, said Volta Region could boast of a number of tourist site such as the Wli Waterfalls around Hohoe. However, the terrible nature of the road could make tourists boycott the tourist site and that could slow down businesses.



The construction of the Eastern Corridor Road started in 2012 to ensure easy access of goods and services from the northern parts to the southern parts of Ghana.



The section of the road from Asikuma junction to Kpeve was in a dreadful state, posing danger to the lives of motorists who plied the road daily.



Mr Christian Amevor said the section from Kpeve to Hohoe had most of its potholes patched, apparently, there were still dangerous ones that must be patched as well; He therefore called on the Ministry of Roads and Highways to come to their aid.



A resident told the GNA that aside the motor accident, the dust that emanated from moving vehicles on the road was threatening the wellbeing of residents in the community along the road.



Mr David Ayivor a driver in an interview with the GNA, said drivers who could not afford frequent maintenance of their vehicles use the Ho road from Kpeve to Ayiniwase. Then continue through Tsito to Asikuma which is a long winding road.

Mr Bernard Senyo called on the government to ensure contractors resumed work immediately.