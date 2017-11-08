Asokore Mampong Assembly Without By-Laws

Alidu Seidu Related Stories The Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region, which was created in 2012 by the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, has been operating without by-laws for five years.



Owing to the unfortunate situation, many people have indulged in lawlessness in the municipality without being punished over the period.



The Chief Executive of Asokore Mampong, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, expressed surprise that his predecessor did not take any action to formulate by-laws for the assembly to ensure law and order and expedite development in the area.



The MCE said he had tasked the technocrats at the assembly and other relevant stakeholders to quickly formulate by-laws for the assembly to ensure orderliness in the Municipality.



The Asokore Mampong MCE disclosed this while addressing a crowd that converged on the premises of the assembly during the maiden Town Hall Meeting in the municipality.



Alidu Seidu attributed the lawlessness, which has been rampant in the Asokore Mampong Municipality in recent years, to the lack of by-laws at the assembly.



“There were no by-laws at the assembly and this means that even if a person commits crime in the municipality, there would be no laws to charge them,” he stated.



Hon Alidu Seidu indicated that there would never be development in society if the people don’t respect the law, adding that his administration would ensure law and order in the area.



The MCE stated that President Akufo-Addo would transform the area and help improve the living conditions of the people, urging them to support government’s policies and programmes.



Hon Alidu Seidu noted that numerous programmes would be implemented to transform Asokore Mampong Municipality.