Ashanti Regional Queen Mothers Grateful To First Lady For KATH Mother And Baby Unit

Ashanti Regional Queen Mothers Association paid a courtesy call on First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, yesterday at her Ridge office to commend her on her various developmental initiatives and also seek her support in addressing some of the challenges faced by women and children in the Ashanti region.



Speaking on behalf of the group, the President of the Association, Nana Agyakoma Difie, who is the Paramount Queenmother of Mampong, expressed their gratitude to the First lady for helping construct a new mother and baby unit at Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital adding that they are confident the facility will help save and alleviate the suffering of countless mothers and children who attend the facility for treatment.



She noted that the First Lady’s initiatives across the country have benefited many and as queen mothers, they will remember her for years to come. On behalf of the queen mothers in Ghana, she thanked the First Lady for her kindness towards them in various ways and hospitality shown them.



She further said that as queen mothers, their primary responsibility is to seek the welfare of their people especially women and children and with Malaria, being a major health concern for the region, she urged the First Lady to solidly support their efforts at fighting the disease.



The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo in addressing the queens commended them for their various initiatives and also urged them to persist in their quest to helping improve the lives of their people.



She said that as mother and an advocate, she knows the dangers posed by Malaria to women, children and the country as a whole therefore she will continuously liaise with the appropriate institutions to ensure their concerns of the queen mothers are resolved.



She noted that government is working relentlessly to improve the living conditions of all Ghanaians and government will continue to do so until all citizens enjoy the benefits of Akufo-Addo’s good governance.



She thanked them for their support for government’s efforts at addressing challenges facing their region and the country as a whole and asked them to keep the President and his appointees in their prayers so they can deliver on all their promises.



In attendance with the First Lady were Hon. S.K Boafo, Former Minister of Chieftaincy, Hon. Paul Essien, Deputy Minister of Chieftaincy and Stephen Amoah, CEO of MASLOC.