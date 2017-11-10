Dark Clouds Hang Over New Ya-Naa

Related Stories The family of the late Ya-Naa Yakubu Andani II has indicated that it would by all means possible resist the performance of the funeral of the late Mahamadu Abdulai in the old Gbewaa Palace.



The statement of the sons and daughters of the late Ya-Naa Yakubu Andani II comes after a government delegation, led by the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, during which it (delegation), according to the family, made some far-reaching statements concerning the performance of the funeral of the late Ya-Naa.



According to the family, the delegation also outlined a programme assigning in advance the skin gates of Mion and Savelugu to some particular persons and also confering the position of Ya-Naa on its preferred candidate.



They revealed that the Kan Dapaah delegation gave the Abudu royal family permission to occupy the old Gbewaa Palace in order to perform the funeral of Mahamadu Abdulai, a provision described as arrogance of the highest order and complete disrespect for the sensibilities of the Andani family, considering the circumstances that led Dagbon to its current crisis which the delegation is purportedly trying to solve.



“Clearly, the provision in the agenda of the Kan Dapaah delegation, which allows the family of Mahamadu Abdulai to occupy and bury their late father, is a continuation of the process that led to the murder of Ya-Naa Yakubu Andani II. We have no doubt in our minds that the NPP government is hell-bent on fulfilling their earlier promise to the Mahamudu Abdulai family, which Elizabeth Ohene alluded to on the ‘Front page’ programne of Joy FM on Friday, March 29, 2002. This fact is not lost on us the sons and daughters of the late Ya-Naa,” they asserted.



As part of the president’s tour of the Northern Region recently, he visited the Gbewaa Palace and declared emphatically that he is neither an Abudu nor Andani, nor a Dagomba, and as such, has no interest in the Dagbon chieftaincy affairs.



He went on to warn his appointees not to interfere in matters concerning Dagbon chieftaincy issues and desist from any activity and pronouncements that would deny the progress of the resolution of the Dagbon crisis.



Abdulai Yakubu, who read a statement on behalf of the Andani family, said they were outraged at the plans of the delegation of the Minister of National Security because it contradicts in very fundamental way very recent pronouncements by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He indicated that the activity of the Kan Dapaah delegation is a display of utter contempt for Dagbon customs and traditions and for its people.



“We would like to draw the attention of the Honorable Minister to the fact that he has been appointed to deal with matters related to the security of the country. And there is an outstanding matter of serious concern to Dagbon and to the country at large; and it relates to the criminal elements that carried out those heinous crimes on March 27, 2002,” Mr Abdulai Yakubu underscored.