Cape Coast Sex Workers Mad At Black Stars For Snubbing Them

Related Stories Some prostitutes in Cape Coast, Central Region are angry with players of Ghana’s national football team, Black Stars, for choosing to lodge at Anomabo instead of the regional capital, ahead of the World Cup qualifier with Egypt this weekend.



Ghana will host the seven-time African champions at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, 12 November in their final round of qualifiers to the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will be staged in Russia.



The Pharaohs have already booked the only slot available in Group E and will be hoping to continue their form against Ghana.



The prostitutes told Adom FM’s Kafui Justice in an exclusive interview that they had invested so much into dresses, accessories and makeup ahead of the match just so they could spruce up and catch the sexual fancy of the players, who they had been told were to lodge at Cape Coast, only to find out subsequently that they putting up at Anomabo.



The disappointed prostitutes said their ‘cocoa season’ had been messed up by the change in lodging location since they had anticipated charging at least GHS1000 per night should they catch any player’s fancy.



They have, therefore, urged the management of the national team to rescind their decision to have the players lodge at Anomabo instead of Cape Coast.