Man Sentenced To Eight Years Imprisonment Over Theft

Related Stories A Kumasi Circuit Court, presided over by Mr. John Ekow Mensah, has sentenced a 19-year-old man to eight years imprisonment over theft.



Bernard Ephraim, alias “Osei Yaw”, had been caught on the footage of a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) and he pleaded guilty to the crime.



The convict had committed the offence out of bitterness over his dismissal from his job by the complainant, who until September, this year, was his employer.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Asumadu Okyere-Darko told the court that the incident happened on November 01.



Ephraim broke into the house of Nana Adwoa Dokua, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Beauty Queen Restaurant and Hotel, at Apramang-Daban New Site, at about midday, and made off with items running into thousands of cedis.



These included assorted wax print, dresses, footwear, iPads, 32-inch flat screen television, desktop computers, P13 play station, speaker, bottles of wine and glasses.



The prosecution said two of the stolen iPads were found in the room of the convict during a search conducted by the police after his arrest.



He later led the police to retrieve the remaining items from separate locations at Ahenema-Kokoben.



He confessed to the crime in his caution statement and claimed that he committed the offence to avenge his dismissal from the job by Nana Dokua.