Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah is a "brilliant" person who has been "misunderstood" by Ghanaians, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has said.



He told his congregation on Sunday, 12 November that: “Take somebody like Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, He didn’t go to Oxford, or Princeton or Yale [but] brilliant, misunderstood because in this country when you are a very confident person, people don’t like you.



“You have to act like ‘humility, humble, I’m very humble, oh yes sir’” the founder of Action Chapel international said.



“This country, we are hypocrites, we don’t celebrate success and that’s why we don’t attract it because what you despise, you will never attract. We don’t celebrate progress, we don’t celebrate riches, that’s the difference between us and the Nigerians and that’s why we lack it. And there are Ghanaians who live better outside than in Ghana. In Ghana they call it ‘humble’,” he said.



Mr Spio-Garbrah, a member of ACI, is one of several politicians within the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who have expressed interest in leading the party into the 2020 elections.







