Nigerian Woman Uses Hot Iron To Remove Her Tattoo After Becoming Born Again

Related Stories A Nigerian woman who found Christ and became a pastor decided tattoo was a sin so she removed the tattoo she got on her hand by burning herself with a hot electric iron.



Ifeoma Viviam Emeka burnt her hand badly in the hopes that the burn will get rid of the tattoo. She said it was urgent and it was her love for Jesus Christ that drove her to do it. Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.