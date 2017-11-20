18-Yr-Old Monica Derry Allegedly Stabs Boyfriend To Death

Related Stories A 19-year-old student of the Takoradi Technical Institute (TTI), Emmanuel Asante has allegedly been stabbed to death by his girlfriend.



The deceased, a second year Building & Construction student was killed after a misunderstanding with his partner.



A family source told Empire News the victim had a quarrel with his teenage girlfriend, 18-year-old Monica Derry, also a second-year Home Economics student of Methodist Senior High School in Sekondi, resulting in the fracas that caused his death.



Reports say the suspect picked a footwear belonging to the deceased and sent it to her sister’s shop after which the victim followed up to the shop to retrieve his wear.



Upon reaching there, the victim allegedly slapped the suspect who in turn went for a knife and stabbed him in the rib area.