We Appreciate Government’s Efforts At Settling NHIS Claims Arrears

Related Stories Healthcare providers operating in the Agona East and Agona West administrative areas of the central region, have expressed their appreciation to government for settling most outstanding debts owed them by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).



Making the commendation at an annual stakeholders meeting at Agona Swedru, the providers admitted the fact that since the current government took over the administration of the country, much improvements had been recorded in the payment of outstanding claims arrears.



The service providers however, appealed to government to speed up arrangements to redeem the remaining outstanding debts to enable them also to defray debts they owe to the various pharmaceutical companies.



Collectively, the stakeholders pledged to improve and strengthen their collaboration with officials of the National Health Insurance Authority branch in the area to educate registered clients on the policy of correct application of the NHIA identification cards to avoid misuse of the NHIS membership cards.



Addressing the nearly 60 service providing workers who represented the various accredited healthcare facilities in the two administrative areas at the meeting, Mr. Francis Oti Frimpong, central regional director of the NHIA, assured healthcare service providers in the area that the authority would fulfill its promise to settle all outstanding claims without fail.



Mr. Oti frimpong said the authority required accredited healthcare providers to render credible and decent services explaining that undercurrent deals impeded progress and development.



Mr. Oti Frimpong urged them to timely submit claims to the authority for vetting and approval, adding that, the authority needed their collaboration in this regard.



The regional Director repeated the call on service providers to always strive to comply strictly with guidelines governing their work, especially issues connected with the prescription of drugs to patients.



This, Mr. Oti Frimpong stressed, would help avoid the unexpected escalation of health challenges of patients which in some cases contribute to their untimely deaths.



To ensure the safety and protection of patients who report serious and life-threatening health challenges to them, he urged officials handling smaller health facilities to make sure that such cases were quickly referred to secondary facilities for prompt action.



Nana Kojo Frimpong, a retired Banker and former Board chairman of Agona East and Agona West branch scheme, charged all NHIA accredited service providers to regard the policy as their own health initiative and appealed to providers to be committed to their duties.



He also charged service providers who indulge in fraudulent practices with the view to amassing illegal wealth to stop the ungodly acts as that could undermine government’s efforts.



On his part, Mr. Kofi Quaning, Agona-East Director of the Ghana Health Services (GHS) advised service providers in the area to work harder to promote the aims and objectives of the NHIS system to ensure the sustainability of the policy.



Mr Josiah Doam Kittoe, NHIA Manager for both Agona East and Agona West Administrative areas schooled participants on the scheme`s operations and called for more collaboration from all stakeholders of the scheme to enhance its performance in the ensuring year.