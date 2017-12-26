I Regret Selling 'Wee' – Crippled Man Weeps In Jail

Related Stories A crippled man who has been jailed ten years for selling Indian hemp (wee) says he regrets his actions but wants his punishment to be reduced.



Kwesi Appiah said, he knew it was wrong to sell wee but due to the economic hardship and his condition as a cripple, he had no option but to engage in the trade for his survival and that of his family.



“I didn’t have a helper because I am an orphan. I didn’t want to roam the streets begging so I started helping at a chop bar but we were robbed around Kumasi on our way to purchase foodstuff for the bar. After that incident we were left with nothing,” he recounted in an interview with Crime Check Foundation during their visit to the Kumasi.



After that incident, he had to struggle every day for food and so, he said, “When a friend offered me to sell wee, I couldn’t resist the offer. Even though I was afraid of been arrested, I couldn’t stop selling and was later caught and jailed.”



The prisoner who has only served three years of his jail term says his imprisonment has affected his family in many ways.



According to him, his children have dropped out of school because they have no one to help them further their education.



“Due to my condition, my eldest child who has completed junior high school had to give up on continuing because there’s no one to support her financially,” he laments.



The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng is appealing to individuals and groups to support the suffering wife and children of the prisoner.



He also called on government to have mercy, reconsider the sentence and reduce the jail term of the physically challenged man who has shown remorse for his crime.



“Any Ghanaian who can also help our brother to appeal his sentence can also contact the following numbers; 0242074276, 0558295335,” Mr. Kwarteng begs.





