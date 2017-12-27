I Was Defiled At Age 11 – Maurice Ampaw

Related Stories Narrating his ordeal, Maurice Ampaw said the sexual abuse happened when they were playing a game popularly called ‘Mama ke Dada’ or ‘Maame ne Paapa’.



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has disclosed that he was sexually abused by an 18-year-old lady when he was 11 years.



The outspoken lawyer made this revelation at the Orgasm Conference at the Accra International Trade Fair Centre on December 26, 2017.



Narrating his ordeal, he said the sexual abuse happened when they were playing a game popularly called ‘Mama ke Dada’ or ‘Maame ne Paapa’.



Ampaw played the role of a father, while the 18-year-old girl was the mother.



“I quite remember the first day I broke my virginity, it was rape….at the age of I think 11 years. We had this girl who was 18-years and was from Chorkor, and I from Sukura. So we did what we call ‘Maame ne Paapa’. So she said she was the ‘Maame’ and I was the ‘Paapa’.”



The young Ampaw did not have a full understanding of what happened because of his age then.



However, he said, “I can even today report her because she defiled me Kwabena Ampaw because criminal offence has no expiry date.”



“Most of these things happen especially in compound houses. You know where you have a young girl telling a young boy you are my husband. Some of them start to have sex without the young ones without their consent which is very bad.”



“If you are a lady and you have sex with a guy who is below the age of 16 years, you have defiled him. You can go to prison maximum 25-years and minimum 7-years,” Ampaw warned.