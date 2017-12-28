Prestea Government Hospital Records Ten Births On Christmas/ Boxing Day

Related Stories The Prestea Government Hospital recorded ten births made up of six females and four males between Christmas Eve, December 25 and Boxing Day, December 26.



Out of the number, one female was delivered on Christmas Day whilst five females and four males were delivered on Boxing Day.



As of 1620 hours on December 26 three pregnant women were in labour.



Ms Theresa Smith, a Nurse Manager at the Prestea Government Hospital told the Ghana News Agency that nine of the deliveries were normal.



She indicated further that one still birth was recorded at the facility through Caesarean session during the season.



Ms Smith said all the babies as well as their mothers were in good condition.



She advised pregnant women to begin antenatal clinics immediately they conceived to avoid complications during delivery.



Ms Smith urged mothers to practice exclusive breast feeding and immunize their babies on scheduled to prevent death of children under five years.



She appealed to individuals, organizations and philanthropist to assist the Hospital with equipments and paints to enable them discharge their duties effectively and also beautify the Hospital buildings.