Two Miners Dead In The Western Region

Related Stories Reports reaching Ghanaweb's news desk indicates that two employees of the Prestea Underground Mine (PUG) in the Western Region have been pronounced dead.



The deceased persons, name withheld are said to have died after work.



In an interview with the Community Affairs Manager of Golden Star Bogoso Prestea Limited, Mr. Robert Gyamfi said the two employees closed from work and went home only for them to hear of their demise.



According to him, the two died yesterday, after they where rushed to the hospital for treatment and could not survive.



"We have the information of the death of two of our employees but we are yet to ascertain what caused their death.



The bodies have since been taken to the Takoradi hospital for post-mortem examination to make clear the cause of death.



Prestea Underground Mine is a subsidiary of Golden Stars Bogoso-Prestea Limited in the Western Region.