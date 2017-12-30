The Professor, His Ghanaian Wife And The Photo Everyone Is Talking About

Related Stories A photograph of a Scottish academic with his Ghanaian wife has provoked a conversation on social media about interracial relationships.



On 26 December, the Honorary Consul for Ethiopia in Scotland, Professor John Struthers, shared an image on Twitter of himself and his wife Justina attending the Queen's garden party in Edinburgh in July.



The image shows Professor Struthers, wearing a kilt, standing beside his wife in a dress made from traditional Ghanaian Kente cloth, and was accompanied with a post about fighting racism.



"I thought I would share. We've had disapproving looks, 'We are full', 'Is that your wife?' and many more actions questioning our relationship over the last 40-plus years," he tweeted.



"We haven't wavered! The best way of fighting racism is living your life, standing tall and educating. #Diversity"



Professor Struthers' words about being in an interracial relationship have resonated with thousands of people, generating 17,000 retweets and more than 52,000 likes.



Commenting on the reaction he said: "Responses to the tweet have been heart-warming and overwhelming."





