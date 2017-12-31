NADMO Cautions New Year Celebrants Against Burning Used Tyres

Related Stories Gradually the year 2017 has almost come to an end as we bid it farewell tonight with various activities.



We want to thank all Ghanaians, especially our clients and partners in the critical assignment of preventing and managing disasters in the country.



It has been observed over the years that among the various activities New Year celebrants usually engage in is the burning of used tyres along our roads.



They carry out this environmentally unfriendly activity under the superstitious belief of driving away the evil forces that militated against their progress and prosperity in the previous year.



This practice is very inimical to our environment as well as human health in view of the release of dangerous toxic waste into the atmosphere. It also has dangerous ramifications for our butiminious roads that are constructed with the nation's scarce resources.



The National Disaster Management Organization is therefore cautioning all and sundry, especially New Year revellers, to stay away from this dangerous practice.



We want to encourage all to work hard with determination wherever they find themselves as that is the surest way to guarantee progress and prosperity.



.....Signed.....

Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh

Director General