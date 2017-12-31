Special TV Licence Courts To Operate From January 4, 2018

Related Stories Special TV Licence Courts to start sitting every Thursday with effect from 4th January, 2018, has been approved by the Chief Justice.



They will adjudicate TV licence cases in all the regions, sitting from 8:30am to 4:00pm, a letter addressed to the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) by the Judiciary Secretary, Justice Alex Poku-Acheampong has said.



The letter dated December 11, was in response to an earlier one by the GBC to the CJ in November requesting for the designation of special courts to adjudicate TV licence cases.



The letter reads in part:



“We write to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 6th November, 2017 in respect of the above-mentioned subject.



“This is to inform you that the Honourable Lady Chief Justice has granted your request for the establishment of Special TV Licence Courts as indicated in the attached document.



“The Courts located in the regions are to sit every Thursday with effect from 4th January, 2018 until otherwise directed. The time for the Court sitting is 8:30am to 4:00pm.”