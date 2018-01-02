2018: More Sex Workers Will Be Used For 'Money Rituals' - Prophet Predicts

Related Stories Prophet Kwabena Tawiah, Founder and Leader of the Church of Rabi, Ofankor, has predicted that more sex workers in the country would be used for money rituals in 2018.



He noted that the quest for money, wealth and power seems to have overtaken the reasoning of many people; “they can go to the extent of killing their fellow human beings and using their body parts for rituals”.



Prophet Tawiah made these revelations in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, during the December 31st Watch Night Service organised by the church.



December 31st of every year is a special day in the life of every Christian as it marks the end of the year and the beginning of a new one; it is usually observed with church service.



He told GNA that among other prophecies include road accidents, an alarming death rate among chiefs, police officers, lawyers; and series of fire outbreaks, adding that: “I see this happening particularly between January and April”.



The Founder and leader of Church of Rabi, who said that God spoke to him about these calamities, however insisted that the calamities could be averted if Ghanaians particularly those in authority, fast and pray.



Prophet Tawiah said the youth should live exemplary lives to be able to position themselves for leadership roles for the future, and on the other hand, policy makers and those in authority should formulate policies, and programmes to create an enabling environment for the youth.



The Man of God therefore called on religious leaders to keep interceding on behalf of the nation, and as well support government’s vision.



In another development, the Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Founder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry International, predicted a renowned Ghanaian musician and a footballer may die if not prayed for.



Rev Owusu Bempah said that 2018 would be a brighter year if the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his government still rules Ghana in God’s way.



Prophet Douglas Nana Tih, Founder of the Bethel Prayer Ministry International also spoke about a brighter 2018 and as well called on God to grant President Nana Akufo Addo more wisdom to rule the country.